Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of CHWY opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average is $77.50. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3,981.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

