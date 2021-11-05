China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,713,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 40,479,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,485.3 days.

Shares of CICHF stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.