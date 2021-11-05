China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,713,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 40,479,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,485.3 days.
Shares of CICHF stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
