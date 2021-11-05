Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Up to $12.24

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.24, but opened at $13.44. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 16,379 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $672 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.04.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,010 and have sold 1,380,000 shares valued at $19,300,000. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

