CIBC Boosts Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$81.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,030. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,443,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,953,000 after acquiring an additional 78,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,266,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,608,000 after acquiring an additional 103,686 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

