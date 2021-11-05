CIBC Trims Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $125.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from $190.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSPD. TD Securities increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

LSPD traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.05. 4,289,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion and a PE ratio of -90.18.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

