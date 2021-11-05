Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.62

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.43. Cielo shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 388,013 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $530.80 million for the quarter.

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

