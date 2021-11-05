Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Update

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 60.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 144.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 64.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.95.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 93.47% and a negative return on equity of 240.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

