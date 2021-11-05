Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cintas by 97,980.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Cintas by 71.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,820,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas stock opened at $440.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $443.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.