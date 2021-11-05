CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CION Invt (NYSE:CION) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CION opened at $12.98 on Monday. CION Invt has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

CION Invt Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

