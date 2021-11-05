Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after buying an additional 454,828 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after buying an additional 351,760 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,557,000 after buying an additional 326,003 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,129,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,528. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average of $111.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.