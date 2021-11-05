Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $95.10 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $145.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,099 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

