Clarkson (LON:CKN) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Clarkson (LON:CKN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,092.14 ($53.46).

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 4,180 ($54.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,831.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,354.30. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,004.48 ($26.19) and a one year high of GBX 4,225 ($55.20).

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total value of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

