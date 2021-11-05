Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.80.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. Clarus has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $981.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 322,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

