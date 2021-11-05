Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.44.

CLH traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,425. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,482 shares of company stock worth $5,315,537. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Clean Harbors by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

