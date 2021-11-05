Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Shares Down 6.8%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s stock price was down 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $108.31 and last traded at $109.14. Approximately 13,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 257,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.15.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.44.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.69.
In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
