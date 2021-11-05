Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Shares Down 6.8%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s stock price was down 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $108.31 and last traded at $109.14. Approximately 13,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 257,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

