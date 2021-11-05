Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,907,000 after buying an additional 1,629,916 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,798 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at $6,020,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 632,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 224,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

