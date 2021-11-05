CloakCoin Price Tops $0.47 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.69 million and $5,125.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000673 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00025964 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00018717 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,719,808 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

