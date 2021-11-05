Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

NET stock traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.21. The stock had a trading volume of 33,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,974. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.84. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $56.26 and a 1-year high of $202.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,790 shares of company stock valued at $113,913,543. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 23.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,845 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

