Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

NET has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.58.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $201.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.53 and a 200-day moving average of $114.84. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $56.26 and a 1-year high of $202.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of -446.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $6,181,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,790 shares of company stock valued at $113,913,543. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

