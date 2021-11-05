CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 5.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CMC Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CMC Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $140.49 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.30.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

