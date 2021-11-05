CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s previous close.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.