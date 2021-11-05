Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Cognex updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $12.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.29. 50,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.61. Cognex has a 12 month low of $69.06 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cognex stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,319 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Cognex worth $45,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

