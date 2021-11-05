Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Get Cohu alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of COHU opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.73. Cohu has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,438.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,588 shares of company stock worth $293,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.