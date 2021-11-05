Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Announces Earnings Results

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Colfax updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CFX remained flat at $$52.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,278,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,047. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 309,424 shares of company stock worth $15,195,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.