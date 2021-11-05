Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVGI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CVGI opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $296.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.53. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 262,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,730.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 420,166 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 20,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

