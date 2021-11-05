Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Short Interest Update

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLAA opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

