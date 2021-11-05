Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CXP. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.01.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,760,000 after buying an additional 2,080,563 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,954,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 131.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 931,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 244.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 761,736 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 610.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 765,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 657,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

