Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CXP. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.01.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,760,000 after buying an additional 2,080,563 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,954,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 131.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 931,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 244.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 761,736 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 610.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 765,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 657,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Property Trust (CXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.