Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.08 ($7.15).

CBK stock opened at €6.55 ($7.70) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a one year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a one year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a PE ratio of -2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of €5.81 and a 200-day moving average of €5.82.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

