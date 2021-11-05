Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 65,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,167. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

