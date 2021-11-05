Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of CVLT opened at $65.94 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 134.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

