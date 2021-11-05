Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,120 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 30.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 81,951 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

