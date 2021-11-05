Confluent, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CFLT) Lock-Up Period To End on November 8th

Confluent’s (NASDAQ:CFLT) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 8th. Confluent had issued 23,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $828,000,000 based on an initial share price of $36.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.49.

CFLT stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.74. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

