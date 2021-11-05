Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 3,935,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conformis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 657.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Conformis were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

