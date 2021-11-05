ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.65.

NYSE COP opened at $73.31 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $77.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,059,202,000 after purchasing an additional 288,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -189.69%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

