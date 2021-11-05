ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issues Earnings Results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.
Shares of NYSE COP opened at $73.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $77.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -189.69%.
In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.
