Context Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Context Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPCBU. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth $494,000.

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,480. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

