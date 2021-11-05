Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNAB. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Shares of DNAB stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Friday. 21,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,095. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

