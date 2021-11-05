Context Capital Management LLC Has $856,000 Stock Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Context Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth $13,843,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 37.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 362,920 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $13,026,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $9,855,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000.

TSIBU stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,111. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

