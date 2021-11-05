Context Capital Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Context Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Recharge Acquisition worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCHG. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Recharge Acquisition by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 826,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 49,099 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 608,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 391,615 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,900,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 370,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 103,601 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCHG remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,358. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

