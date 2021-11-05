Context Capital Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCYPU)

Context Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCYPU) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Big Cypress Acquisition were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Big Cypress Acquisition by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 428,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 78,940 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $606,000.

Shares of BCYPU stock remained flat at $$8.57 during trading on Friday. 32,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,248. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

