Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 240,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

CMLTU traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.37. 1,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,552. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

