Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Continental Resources has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Continental Resources to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CLR shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

