Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 333.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $28,487,930.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,560,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,439,508,923.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.19.

MA traded up $9.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.66. The stock had a trading volume of 109,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $310.09 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

