Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 61,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 48,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,190,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after purchasing an additional 286,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 72,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO remained flat at $$50.87 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 193,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,076,947. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

