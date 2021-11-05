Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,185 shares of company stock valued at $952,794. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 319,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,739,641. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $218.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

