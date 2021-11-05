Continuum Advisory LLC Has $11.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $199.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,570. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $139.55 and a 1 year high of $199.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.42.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

