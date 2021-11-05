Continuum Advisory LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,257,000 after purchasing an additional 605,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,076 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,538,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,520. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $71.57.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

