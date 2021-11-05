Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REZ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,569. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $92.93.

