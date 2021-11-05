Contrasting Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NBT Bancorp and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Old National Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.62%. Given NBT Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. NBT Bancorp pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Old National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $494.56 million 3.35 $104.39 million $2.37 16.14 Old National Bancorp $902.58 million 3.34 $226.41 million $1.50 12.13

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 30.86% 12.62% 1.33% Old National Bancorp 33.72% 10.11% 1.28%

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats Old National Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

