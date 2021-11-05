Cook Protocol (COOK) Market Cap Tops $3.67 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.67 million and $837,267.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

